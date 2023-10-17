‘Do you mind if i…?’: When Emily Blunt revealed that Dwayne Johnson lets her use his private gym

In 2021, Emily Blunt appeared on the Jonathan Ross show and shared a fascinating anecdote about her experience working alongside Dwayne The Rock Johnson. The topic of conversation was Dwayne Johnson's private gym, famously known as the Iron Paradise. It's a tale that provides a glimpse into the world of Hollywood stars and their unique camaraderie.

The revelation of the Iron Paradise

During her appearance on the Jonathan Ross show, the host inquired about his Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson's personal gym, known as the Iron Paradise. Emily Blunt didn't hold back and shared some intriguing insights.

"So he has his own personal gym with him on the side called the Iron Paradise," Blunt explained. "What he does is when he rents a house, because it is so massive, he gets a house with a tennis court and he kind of tents it. It's massive, like a church."

The Iron Paradise is more than just a gym; it's Johnson's inner sanctum, a private space where he hones his physique and powers through his legendary workouts.

However, Emily Blunt, in her usual candid style, decided to test the waters. "I said to him really casually, like, 'Do you mind if I use your gym sometimes?'" she revealed. To her surprise, Johnson agreed. It was a seemingly rare privilege, considering the exclusivity of the Iron Paradise. Blunt tried to use it when Johnson wasn't around. However, the producers later informed her that no one had ever been allowed to use Johnson's personal gym. Her request had been met with an unexpected exception.

Emily Blunt and the 'Iron Paradise' workout

In 2018, Emily Blunt and her cast members joined Dwayne Johnson in a gym session at the Iron Paradise, revealing that the "cast that trains together, stays together." The Iron Paradise, as described by Johnson, is a massive collection of steel and iron equipment, boasting between 40,000 to 50,000 pounds of sheer muscle-building potential.

In the video shared by Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt playfully gave fans a close-up look at Johnson finishing his set and affectionately referred to him as "toots," adding that he was "looking a little shaky." It's clear that the camaraderie between these Hollywood stars extended beyond the movie set and into the gym.

The unique experience of Emily Blunt using the Iron Paradise, a privilege very few have enjoyed, highlights the friendly and inclusive nature of Dwayne Johnson. While he's known for his imposing physique and intense workouts, he's also known for his generosity and camaraderie with fellow actors.

