Do you think Prince Harry publicly speaking about his royal family problems is justified or unnecessary? VOTE

Prince Harry has been making some shocking revelations about the royal family as of late and we're curious to know whether you agree or disagree with The Duke of Sussex dishing out his dirty laundry in public. Vote in our poll and comment below.

"I will never be bullied into silence," Prince Harry had stated in his and Oprah Winfrey's co-produced stellar mental health docuseries The Me You Can't See while talking candidly about how he and wife Meghan Markle's "every single ask, request, warning [in regards to British tabloids harassing the couple], whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect" by the royal family.

Whether it be the moving documentary where Harry spoke about how he was afraid history was repeating itself in comparison to his late mother Princess Diana and Meghan to his controversial interview with Oprah (with Markle in tow) and a tell-all appearance on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry is taking the sentiment of 'open book' quite seriously lately. With one shocking revelation and accusation after another, people have been stunned over how detailed Harry has been about his troublesome time as a senior royal member.

Harry has also admitted how he believes his father Prince Charles passed on "genetic pain and suffering" to him and getting treated the same way The Prince of Wales was raised by his parents Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip. While the British tabloids have been questioning Harry's end goal with airing his dirty laundry in public amid reports of The Queen, Charles and Prince William being miffed with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, furthering their rift, good friends like Winfrey have defended the couple, on Today, stating that they have the right to use their platform in order to talk about issues at heart while demanding privacy from being intruded and invaded upon. Either way, Harry and Meghan have indeed been the talk of the town!

This begs the question royal family enthusiasts; do you think Prince Harry publicly speaking about his problems with his family is justified or unnecessary? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you feel this way about Harry's revelations in the comments section below.

