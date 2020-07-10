  1. Home
Doctor Meghan Markle? Prince Harry's wife deemed ‘Dr. The Duchess of Sussex’ on a government website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have submitted their applications to close down their Sussex Royal foundation. While they wait for the process to complete, a government site deemed Meghan as Dr. The Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle, along with Prince Harry, is renouncing the HRH title after announcing they announced that they were stepping down as the senior members of the British royal family. The former actress and her husband not only chose to distance themselves from the family by relocating to the US but they have also given up their Sussex Royal titles. When the former Suits actress and Harry filed applications to close down their Sussex Royal foundation, Meghan was deemed with a new title on one of the government websites in the UK. 

The Sun revealed Meghan was referred to as Dr. The Duchess of Sussex. Was Meghan presented with the title of Doctor when she was with the royal family? The mysterious change has been attributed to a mistake by the officials with sources informing the UK news outlet that Meghan hasn't received the "Doctor" title. 

A spokesman for Companies House told the publication, “We are currently looking into this matter.” Following the goof-up, the title HRH and Dr. have been pulled down from the site. "The duchess is definitely not a doctor. I must admit doing a double-take when I saw Meghan had been made a doctor. She has been called a lot of things but I had never heard Doctor Meghan," a royal insider revealed. 

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Meghan has teamed up with BFF Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Michelle Obama for Girl Up Leadership Summit. The trio participating in the summit to encourage gender equality. Read more about it in the link below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :The Sun Getty Images

