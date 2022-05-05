Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch discusses playing different versions of his MCU character

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The film will have Benedict Cumberbatch once again playing the role of Doctor Strange after he was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the new film though, Cumberbatch will face multiverse versions of himself and fans have been excited to see that.

At the global press conference of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict was asked about how challenging it was to play alternate versions of his MCU character. From the first Doctor Strange movie to What If and now in the Multiverse of Madness, there has been a lot of exploration that the actor has had to as for his character. When asked what was his favourite part about the same, Cumberbatch said, "I just think what the Strange we know learns, really, from that. You know, this multiversal narrative structure or idea is like it is in our own lives."

He further added, "We play multiple roles. We have an incredible capacity and imaginative space in our subconscious to imagine ourselves into different circumstances in our dreamscape and I feel that this is an extrapolation of that in the sense that he's meeting other versions who are essentially him, but they've made different choices in different circumstances with different outcomes. So, it's a great fuel from a very odd spectacular self-therapy, really."

The actor further also spoke about how fun it was to shift the attitude and mannerisms for the character as he added, "Conversations not just with me as an actor with my character, but with the character and other versions of the character. And just a lot of fun as well to sort of shift up the look, to shift the attitude or the mannerisms or the abilities and show same but different. And it's a fine balance. And we pushed it on some levels and less so on others and just very much, you know, the finessing skill that Sam has to hold all this complexity and go with what makes most sense for our hero, for the story."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. The film directed by Sam Raimi is all set to release in theatres on May 6.

