Doctor Strange 2: Fans get HYPED about Patrick Stewart's return as Charles Xavier in possible cameo

The second trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was recently released as a part of Super Bowl and it promises to double the excitement among fans for the upcoming MCU film. The new trailer seems to hint at several cameos including one that fans believe belongs to Patrick Stewart who may return as Professor X aka Charles Xavier.

The trailer showcases a scene where a handcuffed Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) can be seen standing in front of what many guess to be, the members of the Illuminati consisting of Charles Xavier. While the trailer doesn't show Patrick Stewart's face, there's an audio clip in the trailer which suggests Stewart's voice saying the line, "We should tell him the truth" while a shocked Doctor Strange looks on.

Among other trailer moments that have caught major fan attention include what seems to be a fight sequence between Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau who was introduced in the MCU series, WandaVision. Check out how fans are reacting to the new trailer of the Sam Raimi directorial.

Check out fan reactions to Doctor Strange's new trailer:

The Doctor Strange sequel is all set to release in theatres on May 6. What did you think about the new trailer of Doctor Strange 2? Share your views with us in the comments below.

