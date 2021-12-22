Doctor Strange 2: First trailer TEASES return of Scarlet Witch, Evil Doctor Strange and Karl Mordo; WATCH

Doctor Strange's most recent adventure may have entailed a failed spell for Spider-Man, but in the first trailer for his upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's favourite wizard has far greater issues.

The teaser begins with Dr. Strange evaluating everything that has gone wrong after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which it seems he did not clean up as successfully as he intended. Strange's and the MCU's universes are on the precipice of a multiversal disaster, and it's up to him to avert it. Of course, Mordo, other monsters from other universes, and a presumably evil version of Stephen himself are all standing in his way. The good news is that Wong and Wanda Maximoff, who appear in this clip, will be assisting The Sorcerer Supreme.

The sequel, helmed by Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi and penned by Loki head writer Michael Waldron, takes a somewhat edgier approach than Scott Derrickson's 2016 origin narrative. However, from the teaser, it's unclear if the central antagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Evil Strange or Mordo. Mordo warns Stephen that "the greatest threat to our universe is you," but the teaser pans to Evil Strange, implying Mordo may be referring to Evil Strange alone or maybe all incarnations of Stephen Strange throughout the multiverse.

Stephen Strange returns in Doctor Strange of the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres in cinemas on May 6, 2022, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, and Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch.

Check out the trailer below:

