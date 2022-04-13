Doctor Strange 2 has more surprises than 'Infinity War, Endgame, No Way Home combined'; Report

Attention Marvel fans! With the upcoming release of the highly anticipated MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, new reports are suggesting that the movie will be the biggest Marvel film yet. Following the recent announcement by Disney and Marvel that they will not be screening the movie in advance before its Hollywood premiere, which is set to be held just hours before the film's worldwide release.

As per Comicbook's recent report which revealed that according to insider John Campea, a source reached out to him and disclosed some shocking details that if proven true could mean that Sam Raimi's upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is more astonishing than Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: No Way Home together. Campea in his statement confirmed the news that the movie will not be screened during CinemaCon and added, "In the email, they went on to say this, they said, 'There's more security [for this movie] blah blah blah.' But the key line was this: 'There are more big surprises in Doctor Strange 2 than in Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined.'"

Meanwhile, producer Richie Palmer has already warned fans to expect the unexpected with the film. Going by what the trailer depicted, the film is going to expand the Marvel universe and its time theory further as many suspect major X-men cameos and an evil side of Elizabeth Olson's Manda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch to be witnessed in the movie. Palmer in an interview opened up about having Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in one movie, "They are arguably two of the most – if not the most – powerful beings in the MCU." He continued, "It was only a matter of time before we got them together, and we do it in a pretty fun, unique way… It's a classic Marvel team-up, but they do some things together that you'd never expect to see them do."

ALSO READ Benedict Cumberbatch details how Doctor Strange 2 is a journey of self discovery: There’s a lot of reckoning