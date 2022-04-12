Doctor Strange 2: Marvel drops character posters featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and more

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a month away from its release and Marvel is making sure to up your excitement for the same. Marvel has released new character posters for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel to Doctor Strange is shaping up to be an enormous event film, coming on the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home and promising even more characters from the outer corners of the multiverse.

However, each poster has a character's face in the foreground, with a crimson magic mist covering portions of their features. Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch), Wanda Maximoff (Olsen), and Wong (Wong) each get their own poster, but Marvel also included images for Mordo (Ejiofor), Dr. Christine Palmer (McAdams), and America Chavez (Gomez).

Check out the new character posters for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, below:

While the posters do not provide any plot clues, the characters present may reveal a few. McAdams' Christine Palmer, for example, appeared in Doctor Strange but had a tiny role. With her character featured on their own poster, it might imply that McAdams would have a larger or even more important part in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been helmed by Sam Raimi and has been touted to be one of Marvel's darkest films with a twist of horror in it. The film is all set to be Marvel's first big release after Spider-Man: No Way Home which became a massive money-spinner in December. The Doctor Strange sequel releases in theatres on May 6.

