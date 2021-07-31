Doctor Strange 2: Michael Waldron REVEALS how Multiverse of Madness will be different in the sequel

After unleashing a multiverse of madness in the first season finale of Loki, writer Michael Waldron reveals that Doctor Strange 2 is gonna be a hell of a ride. Set after the mind-bending actions of WandaVision and the time-bending events of Loki, Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teams up sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with a chaos magic-wielding Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The movie will also witness multiversal cleaning to be done with mystic arts master Wong (Benedict Wong) and dimension-hopping America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) before time-defying warlord Kang the Conqueror (Loki's Jonathan Majors) wreaks havoc on the chronology in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per Comicbook, Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer told the Geek Vibes Podcast, "That first movie was an incredible origin story of how he became a sorcerer, but now he's been through that. He's fought Thanos and he's on the other end of it, and he's kind of at the height of his powers. So it's an interesting place to catch up with him."

Waldron added, "Working with Spider-Man trilogy director and MCU first-timer Raimi was a blast. That was the experience of a lifetime. We had a great time writing and developing that movie last year and then shooting it over in London. Sam's an incredible director [and] the cast is unreal in that movie. So it's a hell of a ride." When asked how it feels to write two Marvel Studios films that are linked by the unfolding multiverse, Waldron said, "It was good, except for all the times in writing Loki that we were like, 'Well, that'll be Doctor Strange 2's problem.' And then suddenly it's your problem."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez will hit cinemas on March 25, 2022.

