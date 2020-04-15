Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi to helm MCU film; Spider Man 2 director explains AMAZING Doctor Strange Easter egg

Spider-Man 2 director Sam Raimi has been roped to director Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The director confirmed the news and shared an interesting insight into the Doctor Strange Easter egg in Spider-Man 2.

The Coronavirus induced lockdown might have stopped shooting of several Marvel Studio projects. But that hasn't stopped the production house to work on pre-productions of upcoming films. Among the many movies scheduled to release in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Uncertainty loomed over the project after the sudden exit of Scott Derrickson. But now, it has been confirmed that Doctor Strange 2 has found a new director. Spider-Man 2's Sam Raimi will helm the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer.

The announcement came months after reports speculated he could be roped in for the project. The director confirmed his addition to the project during a call with numerous journlists. Raimi slipped in the confirmation while discussing Marvel movies. He said, "I loved Doctor Strange as a kid. But he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said, as per a Comicbook.com report.

He also addressed the accidental Doctor Strange Easter egg in Spider-Man 2. "When we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project," he said.

We'd call this destiny!

Derrickson had highly praise Raimi when news of the latter replacing him made the headlines earlier this year. "I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange," Derrickson had tweeted.

What are your thoughts on Sam Raimi joining the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

