Doctor Strange 2: Spider Man director Sam Raimi could replace Scott Derrickson & MCU fans cannot keep calm

As per a new report, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is in talks to helm Doctor Strange 2. The filmmaker is expected to replace Scott Derrickson in the project.

After Scott Derrickson disassociated himself with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a new report reveals Sam Raimi is in talks with Marvel Studios to helm Doctor Strange 2. The filmmaker is no stranger to the Marvel world. Fans of the Marvel movies are already aware that Raimi has helped launch and establish the superhero movie with Spider-Man in 2002. The movie starred Tobey Maguire in the lead. Raimi could revisit the superhero world with the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer.

As per a Variety report, the ace filmmaker is still on the discussion table about the project. Although the movie is still narrowing down on the director, Marvel Studios is expected to start Doctor Strange 2 production in May. While the studio and the director are yet to give a green signal to the collaboration, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already thrilled about the development. Fans not only approve of the idea but are also excited about what he could bring to the table.

Check out a few reactions here:

Raimi finally gets what he always wanted pic.twitter.com/zbROOdGqat — reptile dad jokes (@AmmonMiller) February 6, 2020

well well well marvel , you got my attention for your movie now — chadli¹²⁷ (@softizennie) February 6, 2020

Me: "I'm done with the MCU, they should have called it quits with Endgame. I can't see myself ever getting excited about a Marvel movie again." *Marvel announce Sam Raimi is directing Doctor Strange 2* Me: pic.twitter.com/sAcGShUTke — The Majesty of Cinema (@MajestyofCinema) February 6, 2020

Marvel: “Announces Doctor Strange 2” Me: “This is my most anticipated upcoming MCU film” Marvel: “Scott Derrickson has left the project” Me: “This is my least anticipated upcoming MCU film” Marvel: “Sam Raimi might direct” Me: “This is my most anticipated upcoming MCU film” — Ni (@Lunwi88) February 6, 2020

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange for the fifth time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After debuting as the Sorcerer Supreme in the 2016 release, he appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are expected to return to the franchise as well. Reports suggest Elizabeth Olsen has been approached to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch in the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 7, 2021.

