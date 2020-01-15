Doctor Strange 2: Synopsis hints at the return of Infinity Stones in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer

Now, reports on a casting website states that Doctor Strange 2 will include the resurgence of the famous Infinity Stones.

If reports are to be believed then it is a matter of only few more months from now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will kick start its production. The film is slated for a release in the month of May, 2021. Now, reports on a well-known casting website states that Doctor Strange 2 will include the resurgence of the famous Infinity Stones. There are no confirmed reports as to this will happen in totality or just a small sequence but, reports hint that the latest edition to the Doctor Strange franchise will showcase the return of the Infinity Stones.

News reports on the website called Backstage suggest that Dr Stephen Strange post the happenings in the highest grossing film in the world, Avengers: Endgame, will take forward the research on the Time Stone. Firstly, the villain of the highest grosser, Avengers: Endgame, Thanos took the Infinity Stone between the sequences of Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, leaving Doctor Strange with only two options. Benedict Cumberbatch's character Doctor Strange will have to take one of the two actions. He could use the time travelling mechanism to get the Time Stone back from a different timeline or he can bring together all of the atoms and put the Time Stone into its original format.

The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for an update on the flick titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film made headlines recently, when the director Scott Derrickson walked out of the film. Now, reports suggest that Marvel Studios are on the look out of a new director to helm the film.

(ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to have two villains taking on Benedict Cumberbatch?)

Read More