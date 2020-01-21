Doctor Strange 2: Synopsis teases return of Infinity Stones and Rachel McAdams' character; Check it out

A synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has teased the return on Infinity Stones and Rachel McAdams’ character. Check it out.

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to the 2016 Doctor Strange, is one of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel fandom. Ever since the project was announced in July 2019, Marvelites have been speculating over what the plot is going to involve. Well, now we have an answer. A popular casting website named Backstage, where aspiring actors can search for gigs, has spilled some information about the plot of the upcoming film. The website has teased the return of Infinity Stones and Rachel McAdams’ character.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil,” the synopsis in the listing on the website reads. Considering that the infinity stones were destroyed in Endgame, it will be interesting to see how Cumberbatch’s character tries to get it back. It should also be noted that the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange, hint toward the inclusion of Baron Mordo.

Mordo was seen in the post-credit scene of the 2016 film, hunting down all of the sorcerers on Earth in a misguided attempt to save the world from what he considered to be evil. The listing, however, does not mention Chiwetel Ejiofor’s name in the cast. On the other hand, the listing mentions Rachel McAdams's name. While we already know the upcoming film will feature Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen, who will be seen reprising their roles from the first film, there hasn’t been any official mention of McAdams. However, the listing on the casting website features her name alongside the above-mentioned stars.

Although the website’s listing features various details about the film, a lot of them haven’t been announced officially. The latest official update regarding the film was that director Scott Derrickson has left the project. Earlier this month, Derrickson, who directed the first part of the MCU film, announced that he will no longer be directing the upcoming movie due to some creative differences with Marvel Studio. The news was also confirmed by the studio in a statement given to Variety.

Following the announcement, the fans speculated that the film could not move forward until the studio ropes in a new director. However, the listing tells a different story. According to another listing in Production Weekly, even though Marvel has not appointed a new director for the film, the filming is set to begin in May, just like it was announced in the beginning. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 7, 2021. Check out the trailer of Doctor Strange here:

