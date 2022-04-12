Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch on 'most fantastic' new phase of Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year. Ever since the first Doctor Strange film released, fans have been excited to watch Benedict Cumberbatch receive his sequel. The trailers and promos of Doctor Strange sequel have promised an exciting film given that it also stars Elizabeth Olsen.

With Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch teaming up to face multiverse creatures in the film, Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting to see what happens. In a new featurette released by the studio, Cumberbatch and Olsen are seen discussing how the upcoming film is unique and also mention its dark undertones. Speaking about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor said, "It's pretty unfathomably exciting where we're going in this film. It's the most fantastic new phase of Marvel." The film will have Doctor Strange go against versions of himself.

Elizabeth Olsen who reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff after the MCU series WandaVision also added, "In this story, we are leaping into different universes. But unlocking the Multiverse creates a big Pandora's box."

Also seen in the featurette director Sam Raimi who calls the film a "gigantic endeavour" and an exciting one at that considering it presents a great opportunity to pair two powerful superheroes like Doctor Strange and Wanda together. The director also admits that he wants fans to go "Oh wow" after watching the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in theatres on May 6.

