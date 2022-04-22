Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Chiwetel Ejiofor breaks down his 'bonkers' MCU character Mordo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Chiwetel Ejiofor opens up about his character Mordo in the franchise during a chat with ET. Ejiofor is returning for a second Doctor Strange edition after he debuted as an MCU character in the first movie as the trainer for Benedict Cumberbatch's Steven Strange in Kamar Taj. Upon learning the truth of the Ancient One's power, Mordo parts ways with Strange at the end of the first movie.

During the interview, via Screenrant, Ejiofor shared new Mordo character details as fans express their excitement to know this new and improved side of the character. He revealed, "It's pretty bonkers, and it's going to be really exciting," and added, "It's been a real joy to bring that team back together, and [director] Sam [Raimi] made me sort of the leader for this film." The actor went on and complimented Raimi, "I just think his work is so extraordinary and has been for so long. So it was very, very exciting, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

Meanwhile, the story of the upcoming release will pick up from the aftermath of WandaVision, Loki season 1 and Spider-Man: No Way Home as Doctor Strange will be forced to take responsibility for tampering with the timeline multiple times for the safety of his world. The film is set to star many big names besides Cumberbatch and Ejiofor including Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

As for Ejiofor's Mordo, fans speculate that the new version of the character might be an evil edition. Although no official statements about the main villain of the film have been made, fans suspect that Mordo just might be the villain behind all the chaos in the movie.

