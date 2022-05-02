Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Director Sam Raimi explains why the film had to tackle re-shoots

Marvel fans are ready to get lost in the madness of Doctor Strange's chaos. With the sure-to-be blockbuster Marvel movie nearing its worldwide premiere, new information about the behind the scenes details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming out. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, director Sam Raimi opened up about the reshoots the film went under back in 2021.

During his chat, Raimi explained that in such a complex movie such as this a lot of test screening is required and added, "There's a lot of points where the audience says, 'I don't understand this. I don't understand this concept.' Or, 'I'm aware of this concept, and then you explained it again in the third act.' 'Oh, you're right. The audience knows that already.' Or 'They had to know that in order to accept this next story beat.'" Raimi elaborated how the editing process is all about understanding what the audience wants and needs as he said, "Recognizing when something is too slow, and even though it's a proper beat to put in, the audience doesn't need it."

The director continued, "But it's also about recognizing what they really like, and sometimes expanding those things that they're really reacting well to. It's recognizing what's original about the picture, and when you've got the opportunity to, expanding upon that."

However, re-shooting was not the only speedbump the film came across. It also had to deal with a tough time because of Covid-19 complications and endure the significant delays caused by it.

