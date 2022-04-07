Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen's WandaVision connection appears in new promo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a month away from its release and Marvel is making sure to up your excitement for the same by dropping new promos from the upcoming film. With the advance ticket sales for the Doctor Strange sequel opening up, we bet the promo is sure to boost the same as it provides some exciting new glimpses.

The new promo of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revolves around both Stephen Strange and Wanda Maxmioff facing their darkest fears. While Wanda is seen grappling with her WandaVision past as she dreams of her children who were introduced in the MCU show last year, Doctor Strange, on the other hand, faces a darker version of himself. The teaser showcases Wanda talking about visions and dreams that haunt them. In Doctor Strange's dream, we see him amid a wedding ceremony with his ex, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

Check out the new promo of Doctor Strange 2 here:

The rest of the trailer promises ample action as Doctor Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda take on several creatures from the multiverse including a giant one-eyed octopus creature. There's also a glimpse of Master Mordo's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) return in this new promo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been helmed by Sam Raimi and has been touted to be one of Marvel's darkest films with a twist of horror in it. The film is all set to be Marvel's first big release after Spider-Man: No Way Home which became a massive money-spinner in December. The Doctor Strange sequel releases in theatres on May 6.

