Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Reactions: Elizabeth Olsen 'owns' Sam Raimi's MCU film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and it finally had its world premiere in Los Angeles on May 2. The Marvel film's first reactions are now out and the film's distinct genre compared to other films from the franchise has been a point of discussion. Sam Raimi's horror twist has been praised.

Doctor Strange the Multiverse of Madness is special on several accounts as the film not only has Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero in lead but also Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff leaving a strong impact. Set after the events of both WandaVision as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) dealing with the consequences of opening up the multiverse for Peter Parker.

The first reactions to the film following its world premiere are now out and if there's one thing that's been common to all of them, it's that Elizabeth Olsen steals the show in the film. After her impressive act in WandaVision, it looks like Olsen once again aces to show different sides of Wanda in an impressive manner. Director Sam Raimi who has been famous for directing the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire has also won praises for his work. Take a look at the first reactions below.

Variety's Clayton Davis referred to the Doctor Strange sequel as a dark film saying, "Welp! Marvel fans finally got their horror movie. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness is a dark & wildly imaginative creation from the twisted and brilliant mind of Sam Raimi. Dug the hell out of it. Study up on your comic book knowledge...Superhero fans will lose their faces!"

Drew Taylor of The Wrap wrote, "#DoctorStrange is totally madcap and insane. It’s 100% a Sam Raimi movie (which is very much appreciated), easily the scariest MCU entry thus far. Go in knowing as little as possible. Your journey to the multiverse will be much more enjoyable."

Variety's Angelique Jackson praised Elizabeth Olsen saying, "Not gonna stop thinking about #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness for a LONG WHILE!! (Not to mention having nightmares about some of those visuals) Bottom line: Raimi was perfect, more Cumberbatch & McAdams is better, Xochitl Gomez is a STAR & Elizabeth Olsen rules."

Erik Davis of Fandango said, "By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release in India on May 6, 2022.

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness EXCLUSIVE: Benedict Wong on how Strange's chaos has left him torn