Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to have two villains taking on Benedict Cumberbatch?

The sequel to Doctor Strange is making headlines as the director of the film, Scott Derrickson said a good bye to the film. The news of the director parting ways from the Marvell Cinematic film, citing creative differences with Marvel Studios. The director who comes from a horror background, did not categorically state what these creative differences were that led him to walk out of the him. Director Scott Derrickson leaving the film some months before the project going on floors has sent the fans into guessing that the film may not release on the date released by the makers of the film.

The makers of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have reportedly specified that the film will be hitting the big screen next year and the film's shoot will take place as per the earlier schedule. The latest news reports on the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer suggest that the film will have two villains. News reports, further state that the film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have one male and one female villain. The former director of the Doctor Strange sequel, Scott Derrickson had hinted at Nightmare and the other could be either Lilith or Morgan Le Fay.

Both these characters find their presence Doctor Strange's mythology. The fans and film audience across the globe are thinking about the future of the film, as the makers of the Marvel film are trying to find a new director. There is still no official word out yet about the film's villains.

