Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Here's what happens in the end credits scene

*SPOILERS ALERT*

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6 and the film was packed with a lot of surprises for fans. While Benedict Cumberbatch returned as Doctor Strange after recently starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch that took over the film as the lead antagonist.

If there's one thing about Marvel movies though that fans are excited about even more than the film itself, it's what happens in the post-credits scenes. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, fans were gifted with not one but two scenes including one mid-credits scene and another post-credits scene. In the mid-credits scene, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) can be seen walking down a street in New York City before a portal opens up that seems to lead to the dark dimension that held Dormammu, a woman is seen approaching him from the portal and that happens to Charlize Theron who is named Clea.

Comic book fans may be aware that Clea and Doctor Strange share a strong connection and eventually also get married after defeating Dormammu. The mid-credits scene also declares that Doctor Strange will return for another film in the franchise.

As for the post-credits scene in the film, it plays out to be a fun joke for the audiences as we get to see Pizza Poppa, played by Bruce Campbell, appear again after we first see him in the film during a scene where America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) steals pizza balls from his shop following which Doctor Strange casts a spell on him which results in him hitting himself. When America asks Strange about when the spell will stop the Pizza guy from hitting himself, the latter says three weeks. At the end of the credits, Campbell returns and says, "It’s over!" as the spell finally wears off.

The mid-credits scene of the film involving Theron has certainly gotten fans excited about what will happen in the next Doctor Strange film.

What was your favourite moment from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your views in the comments below.

