Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness loses director Scott Derrickson; Here’s Why

While fans are eagerly waiting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to hit the big screens, Scott Derrickson has announced that he will no longer be directing the film. Scott Derrickson is stepping down as director of Marvel’s upcoming film and he announced the news a statement released on Twitter, in which he revealed that he has decided to quit the film because of some creative differences. While the filmmaker is no longer handling the direction, in the statement he asserted that he will remain as an executive producer.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP,” the filmmaker who oversaw the first Doctor Strange film, wrote in a tweet. The news was also confirmed by Marvel studio in a statement given to Variety. The studio stated that the decision was mutual and that they are grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

The first part of Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which came out in 2016, was an overnight success and grossed nearly USD 680 million globally. The cast of the upcoming sequel includes Cumberbatch, who will be returning as Strange, and Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of Scarlet Witch in MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 7, 2021, and is scheduled to begin production in May this year. The studio is currently searching for Derrickson’s replacement.

