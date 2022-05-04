Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Benedict Cumberbatch's movie casts an 'imbalanced' spell

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director: Sam Raimi

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Stars: 3.5/5

With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Men, Marvel fans had another reason to rejoice as beloved superhero/horror specialist Sam Raimi was tasked with the heavy lifting of a highly-anticipated MCU movie - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the easy access of reliable actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, who have perfected the art of playing their beloved complex characters - Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff - is Sam Raimi's experimental vision of the multiverse is a welcome addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let's find out!

With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange's misshaped spell beckoned the multiverse and all its quirks. Upon encountering America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a mysterious being with the ability to travel across dimensions, Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong), the Sorcerer Supreme, are tasked with protecting the young girl and her unimaginable power. With immense power, there's always evil lurking... and we have Wanda Maximoff, who as seen in WandaVision, has now become Scarlet Witch under the Darkhold. As the two powerful beings traverse across the multiverse, old and new allies and enemies surface, including their different versions.

First off, you can automatically tell that Sam Raimi has taken complete onus when it comes to the storytelling aspect because this isn't a typical MCU movie, but a Sam Raimi directorial through and through. Given his extraordinary vision when it comes to the horror genre, no one is a better choice than Raimi to direct MCU's first horror heavy film. In terms of narrative, there is no breathing space for the characters or the audience as it's intense action from the get-go. Given how the battle comprises sorcerers and witches, the thrill-seeking sequences rely heavily on CGI, which can get dreary pretty quickly. Case in point, the Kamar-Taj invasion invited a hellish, scary affair, but was let down by anti-climatic effects.

Similarly, the much-publicised horror aspects make way for some visually stunning sequences, but again, the CGI isn't up to Marvel Studios' superseded standards. You can clearly see many continuity glitches, and this is from a reviewer who hasn't seen it in 3D. Given the multiverse angle opening so many experimental portals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had the opportunity to be an aesthetic masterpiece, and in certain parts, it is (Won't spoil the fun for you!), but not in totality. An extremely fun element, which fans would be hypnotised by tremendously is when the characters get to jump across dimensions in a no-holds-barred, anything can happen aspect. This is where the Sam Raimi magic interlaces beautifully.

What Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets right in spades is Elizabeth *freaking* Olsen! Coming strong off of WandaVision, Elizabeth makes use of Wanda's tragic backstory and develops a character so juicy that you're immediately entranced by her every move and emotion. So much so, that she completely overshadows Benedict Cumberbatch, a feat hard to achieve. On the other hand, Benedict continues to add easy earnestness to Doctor Strange and excels more when his wicked "other me's" come out to play.

While Benedict Wong delivers just the right amount of witty gravitas, Xochitl Gomez does a fine job in the limited character story bestowed upon America Chavez, an odd plot decision, given how she's the coveted prize between the supposed good guys and bad guys. As charismatic as Rachel McAdams is to watch on-screen, as Christine Palmer, she's nothing but a plot device to further Strange's eventual dangerous decisions taken. Even Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo doesn't have much to play with, and it's the numerous cameos who have a lot more to do than just fan service. And there are quite a few!

In finality, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have very well been named Scarlet Witch in the Multiverse of Madness, because Elizabeth Olsen weaves her way masterfully through an imbalanced spell.