Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to set up comeback for OG Avengers like Iron Man, Captain America?

It's hard to fathom the fact that it's been months since Avengers: Endgame released and blew up the global box-office ($2.788 billion). We had to say goodbye to several OG 6 Avengers like Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America. While Hulk's status in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) is still up for debate, we know that Thor and Hawkeye are still very much a part of the universe. When Phase 4 lineup was announced, fans were disappointed to know that no Avengers installment was mentioned.

However, there might be some silver lining when it comes to the OG 6 Avengers! According to We Got This Covered, Kevin Feige has been planning something big for the OG 6 Avengers. One of the upcoming films in the MCU is the Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will open up the aspect of the multiverse. This will allow Marvel to bring back the ones who we thought were dead, like Loki. However, it won't be the original versions but alternative ones from different universes and timelines. This is reportedly how the OG 6 Avengers could return to the MCU. However, it might be the evil version of the superheroes!

Would you like to see the evil versions of OG 6 Avengers return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Directed by Scott Derrickson, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to release on May 7, 2021.

