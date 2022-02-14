Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer: Major X-Men cameo teased; Wanda's evil side unleashes

The second trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was premiered during Super Bowl and it is sure to leave you excited for the upcoming film. With several new things to unpack, the second trailer also consisted of major hints on possible cameos including an audio cameo from what sounded like Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

The new promo also gives a deeper look at Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch who is expected to unleash her full evil side in the film. A Doctor Strange vs Wanda fight is also teased in the trailer as she questions him saying, "You break the rules, you become a hero, I do it, I become the enemy."

One of the scenes in the trailer also teases the addition of Monica Rambeau, the daughter of the late Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel, who seems to be making a glimpse during a fight with Scarlet Witch.

Check out the new trailer here:

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home's events where Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange accidentally opened up the multiverse, we see Strange grappling with the consequences of decisions in this film with the threat of a multiverse collapse looming. The second trailer also states that Strange's actions won't go unpunished as he is seen in handcuffs.

The trailer promises to be nothing like Marvel's other films and the trippy visuals are sure to leave you impressed. Directed by original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi and written by Loki show-runner Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in theatres on May 6, 2022.

