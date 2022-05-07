Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Twitter Review: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch steals the show

It's finally out! Fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief as the hugely anticipated movie Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in theatres. As fans rushed to get a taste of the already lauded film, many came back out of the theatre satisfied yet utterly shocked after watching Sam Raimi's superhero masterpiece.

During the press tour, the director of the movie Sam Raimi hinted at a complete twisted tale that will shock the audience who are expecting an ordinary superhero movie and that it did as netizens gathered around on Twitter to share their bewilderment at the sheer greatness of the film. Though fans went in to watch a Doctor Strange narrative, they were presently surprised as the film took unexpected turns and spiced up Benedict Cumberbatch's helmed movie into a Scarlet Witch mayhem.

As for their reviews, Twitterati was pretty honest about loving Elizabeth Olsen throughout the film as many hailed the actress and her character as their queen while they also praised Olsen for her nearly perfect embodiment of the distressed character. While many predicted that the cameos in the film would take centre stage in the fan reaction, Olsen has overruled them all as all fans can talk about is, how great the actress was throughout the film.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the film reads, "Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary." On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of the fan reactions on Twitter.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted to Doctor strange in the Multiverse of Madness below:

