Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: TWO major cameos revealed in the new TV spot

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch Benedict Cumberbatch's second solo outing as Doctor Strange and with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda also teaming up with him in this film, the excitement has been double. The film will also have some major cameos.

While it has been speculated since the first trailer that Patrick Stewart's Professor X will be making an appearance in the film, a new TV spot has now confirmed not one but two major cameos including that of Professor X. In the new promo, we also see Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) presenting Doctor Strange in front of the Illuminati. Even though we don't see Patrick Stewart's face in the teaser, his voice and a hand seem to appear as the character seemingly approaches Strange while being on a wheelchair.

Another cameo spotted by fans in the same TV spot also happens to be that of Captain Carter. It seems Hayley Atwell will appear as Captain Carter in the multiverse as a glimpse of the shield that was recently seen in the character's animated debut in What If...? is teased in one of the scenes. Fans also seem to have spotted Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau in the promo.

It seems unlikely of Marvel to give out spoilers in the trailers but it seems this time they don't mind teasing fans a little more before the release of the much-awaited film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Stephen fight a version of himself as well as other multiverse creatures. The film directed by Sam Raimi is all set to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.

