Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer TEASES new romantic interest for Stephen in next sequel

Following the release of the explosive Marvel blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the fans are in for another big surprise. In a recent chat with Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, via Comicbook, the writer of the film revealed that the narrative of the newly released film has opened new doors for Stephen Strange's future love interest.

During the interview, the Marvel scribe mentioned that in the future installations of the franchise a new character from the comics will be introduced, Clea. Waldron went on and noted, "We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is you could say the great love of Doctor Strange, but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself." He dived a little deeper into Clea's origins in the comics and disclosed, "Her backstory is fascinating, she's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie."

However, Waldron recounted that introducing Clea could only happen once Strange's storyline was wrapped up with Rachel McAdams' Christine Palmer who was in the first movie portrayed as the primary love interest in the life of the sorcerous supreme. For those unversed, Clea in the comics eventually becomes Doctor Strange's wife and his successor for the position of the sorcerous supreme.

Meanwhile, the writer also shared his worries for the Marvel multiversal storyline as he shared, "The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters."

ALSO READ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Twitter Review: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch steals the show