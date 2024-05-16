Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness: How Multiple Cameos Overshot Original Budget To USD 414.9 million; Disney Explains

Marvel’s heavy pockets took a hit while producing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The budget that the studio set for the sequel was surpassed by a lot by the time the movie was made.

Forbes revealed exactly how much it cost Disney to make the superhero movie. This is how much it costs to make a spectacular movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness production cost

Disney recently shared exactly how much Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cost them. Forbes recently reported that the film cost more than the allocated budget. The 2022 movie ended up costing $414.9 million to make. The film was led by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen.

This made the Doctor Strange sequel one of the most expensive projects Marvel has put out there. The movie left behind Avengers: Age of Ultron when you factor in the cost of production. Even though Marvel spent $414.9 million on the film, they received a $64.3 million reimbursement from the UK government. Factoring this in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness cost $350.6 million to make.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness played a crucial role in the storytelling of Marvel’s Phase 4. The movie introduced the concept of the multiverse in the MCU. Fans got to see the possibilities of different parallel universes and realities through the film.

Cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The movie featured multiple beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie. John Krasinski made an appearance in the movie as Mister Fantastic. Patrick Stewart also appeared in the movie in the role of Professor X.

Fans also got to see Hayley Atwell who plays the role of Agent Carter in the role of Captain America. Charlize Thereon appeared in the film as Clea, the daughter of Prince Orini and Umar.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also spoke about what Marvel fans can expect going forward. Iger revealed how they have "been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality."

He added, "We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four.” Bob Igler also shared that Marvel has decided to release two movies every year instead of the usual four. He later added that the maximum they would be ready to consider is 3 movies per year.

