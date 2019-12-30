Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill shares heartwarming story about Stan Lee; Check it out

On the occasion of Stan lee’s birth anniversary, Doctor Strange screenwriter shared a heartwarming story about Stan Lee. Read on to know more.

On the occasion of late Stan Lee’s birth anniversary, many took to Twitter to share their fondest memories of the late Marvel icon. On December 27, the legendary comic book writer would have turned 97. While Lee wasn’t here to celebrate his birthday, his fans and co-workers flooded social media with messages for him, including Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, who shared a heart-warming story about meeting Lee on the red carpet after screening the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer film.

In a series of tweets, Cargill recalled meeting Lee following the release of Doctor Strange. He revealed that the comic book writer told praise him for the film and told him “I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right,” he wrote in one of the tweets. The script writer further stated that those two sentences were all the validation he needed his work. He stated that what Lee said to him, meant more to him than the critics’ and audiences’ opinions.

Stan: a short thread on his birthday. I met Stan Lee on, of all things, the red carpet for DOCTOR STRANGE. An assistant walked up to me and said "Excuse me, Mr. Cargill, Stan would like to meet you." As a Marvel kid from the womb, my heart stopped. pic.twitter.com/Hxh0qZoBBQ — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

"You're the writer," he said. "One of them, yes." "I just wanted to tell you how much I loved the movie. You got Stephen right." Boom. All the validation I ever needed for STRANGE boiled down in two sentences. It didn't matter what critics or my friends thought. Stan loved it. pic.twitter.com/smfC6ye9F3 — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

Happy Birthday, Stan. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

“I thanked him, told him how Marvel comics shaped me into the writer I am now, and thanked him for everything. I did it all for you, Cargill, he said. You're lying, but I'll f**** take it. Then he asked if I could teach him some of the Doctor Strange hand gestures,” Cargill recalled. “We talked a bit longer and got some photos. It was the highlight of the night. That was the thing about Stan. He knew what he meant to the generations of us that followed in his footsteps. He could have been too cool for school, but instead he was kind, gifting us these moments,” he further tweeted praising the creative genius for his work.

I thanked him, told him how Marvel comics shaped me into the writer I am now, and thanked him for everything. "I did it all for you, Cargill," he said. "You're lying, but I'll fucking take it." Then he asked if I could teach him some of the Doctor Strange hand gestures. pic.twitter.com/1fW5BSfu8N — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

We talked a bit longer and got some photos. It was the highlight of the night. That was the thing about Stan. He knew what he meant to the generations of us that followed in his footsteps. He could have been too cool for school, but instead he was kind, gifting us these moments. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 28, 2019

“Every creative I know who met Stan has a story like this. He welcomed us in, made us feel like we were part of the Marvel universe. The magic he wrote and oversaw created so many other creatives, and he had a way of welcoming us to the club that is indescribable. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Stan,” he concluded the trail.

Doctor strange, which hit the movie theatres in 2016, went on to do remarkably well, both critically and financially. And while Cargill was the screenwriter of the film, the character was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko back in 1963. According to Comic Book, Lee once revealed that that the character's name was first planned as Mr. Strange, but was later changed to Doctor to avoid redundancy of “Mr.” in the name of Marvel heroes, considering the existence of Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Comics.

