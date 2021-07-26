Doctor Who RETURNS with Season 13 trailer with an exciting storyline; HERE's when the show releases
Doctor Who season 13 trailer has just been released at Comic Con 2021. The trailer shows Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, and from the looks of it, seems like John Bishop has also boarded the Tardis this time. The trailer also confirms a first look at guest star Jacob Anderson as Vinder.
At the Comic-Con panel talk, the cast members had joined executive producer Chris Chibnall to interact with fans, and reveal tidbits about what exactly to expect from the thirteenth season of this very popular show. The trailer also confirms that the show will be released later this year itself.
BBC had also announced that Bishop will join the cast as the Doctor’s new companion, Dan. Speaking at the Comic Con, Bishop said, “If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step onboard the TARDIS, I would never have believed it.” Revealing that it is “an absolute dream” for him, he said that he is excited to be on this journey with Jodie, playing Doctor Who and Mandip, playing Yasmin Khan.
After Bishop, producer Chibnall revealed that Dan will hold a lot of importance in the show. “It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS,” the producer said, according to Comic Book.
In a statement on the thirteenth season of the show, Chibnall had earlier said that the production team is “thrilled” to be making the show, given the COVID-19 working protocols. Revealing that each of the episodes take a lot longer to film, Chibnall added, “But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”
