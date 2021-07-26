Doctor Who RETURNS with Season 13 trailer with an exciting storyline; HERE's when the show releases

Doctor Who season 13 trailer has just been released at Comic Con 2021. The trailer shows Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan, and from the looks of it, seems like John Bishop has also boarded the Tardis this time. The trailer also confirms a first look at guest star Jacob Anderson as Vinder.

At the Comic-Con panel talk, the cast members had joined executive producer Chris Chibnall to interact with fans, and reveal tidbits about what exactly to expect from the thirteenth season of this very popular show. The trailer also confirms that the show will be released later this year itself.

