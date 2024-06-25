Doctor Who: Showrunner Russell T. Davies Unveils Ambitious UNIT Plans for Future Season

Spoilers alert for Doctor Who season 14, episode 7!

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has a plan for UNIT's future following season 14 and speaking during an episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Davies explained his thoughts and how he wants future appearances from the UNIT in Doctor Who. Previously, the showrunner had discussed the potential shift in its network. He also spoke on the importance of maintaining the relevancy of the popular British sci-fi series.

Showrunner reveals ambitious vision for UNIT's future in Doctor Who

As the Doctor Who series progresses beyond its fourteenth season, showrunner Russell T. Davies has shared his ambitious plans for UNIT's future. His ideas offer a fascinating fresh direction for the legendary organization, honoring the rich past of the show while expanding its story.

In "The Legend of Ruby Sunday," the most recent episode of Doctor Who season 14, a number of UNIT characters made their comeback. Notably, these featured Donna Noble's daughter Rose and Mel Bush, who used to be the Sixth and Seventh Doctors' companion. This episode paid homage to the past of the show by highlighting the possibility of seeing previous figures resurface within the organization.

During an episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Davies elaborated on his desire for future UNIT appearances to include even more characters from the series' history. He envisions the organization being filled with familiar faces, with an open-door policy for past characters to rejoin. As Davies expressed:

"I hope every time we come here there'll be revolving staff and new people and new faces and old familiar faces."

He added that in about ten years time, the whole place will be packed with recurring actors piling up on all the desks. Giving examples, he said of Bonnie Langford, 'What about me?' "'Alright Bonnie, come in, come in, come in.' So that's the plan."

If UNIT returns, this vision for the group's future suggests that season 15 of Doctor Who may have more surprising cameos. This strategy would make it possible for a number of special guests to make appearances the next year, weaving stories of the Doctor's previous incarnations into his current journey. It is likely that the series will continue to offer plots that revolve around previous characters because there will be plenty of opportunities for surprising arrivals in the following season.

The future of Doctor Who with Disney

Russell T Davies, the showrunner of the iconic British sci-fi series Doctor Who, has hinted at an intriguing future for the series, suggesting that its path ahead is linked with Disney.

In an interview on the They Like to Watch podcast, as reported by The Guardian, Davies shared insights about the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the parent company of Doctor Who. He mentioned significant changes expected for the network. "You’ve got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form,” Davies stated.

He said that it is not like the series would be left to die, that's not the case. So different way has to be looked into. It was in 2022 that the BBC signed an agreement with Disney, ensuring all-new episodes and specials of Doctor Who would be available on Disney+ internationally, with the U.K. being the only exception where the series isn't on the streaming platform.

Davies highlighted the need for Doctor Who to remain relevant and popular with audiences, emphasizing that the show must "be up there with the big hitters." He also mentioned Disney's financial assistance, which has greatly increased the show's scale and magnitude.

Davies nevertheless voiced faith in the show's ability to survive without the additional funding. He said that if Disney failed tomorrow they had to start producing Doctor Who as a regular BBC budget, and the stories would abruptly turn into cramped ghost stories after they would all pull together and succeed.

The collaboration with Disney is expected to shape the future of Doctor Who in a way that ensures its continued success and evolution, maintaining its beloved place in the sci-fi genre.

