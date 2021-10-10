Doctor Who Trailer: Jodie Whittaker reveals Season 13 premiere date with a cryptic message; Watch

Doctor Who has unveiled an interesting trailer welcoming the 13th season which is supposed to release during Halloween. The makers have announced the official release date of the series and Jodi Whittaker's Doctor is set to arrive on October 31st, 2021. This season will reportedly be the finale season for Jodie Whittaker's first female doctor.

The season will comprise eight episodes. The 13th season has been introduced as 'Doctor Who: Flux', with the tagline of the new trailer being, 'the flux is coming.' The new season will find Whittaker's Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yaz battling with different enemies from all across the universe. In the trailer, Whittaker makes quite a point with her monologue as she seems to be urgently conveying the trouble that the Doctor and her companions are facing for the 'flux.' Stating that they don't have much time, the Doctor reveals that the 'flux' is bringing the "Sontarans, weeping angels, creatures know as the Ravagers, and enemies from across the universe."

Take a look at the trailer:

"This is the fight of our lives," Whittaker's Doctor conveys before disconnecting. The trailer has raised expectations of the fans who were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Season 13. The cast confirmed for the 13th season includes Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, Mandip Gill as Yaz, John Bishop as Dan Lewis, and Jacob Anderson as Vinder. "Doctor, we need you," says Bishop's Dan Lewis as Mandip Gill's Yaz struggles with something as he says, "I can’t hold it much longer, Doctor."

BBC has time and again confirmed that this shall be Jodie Whittaker's "biggest adventure" as Doctor Who. As October 31 has been noted as the release date for the season, fans are expecting a blockbuster on Halloween this time. Are you excited about the final adventures of the first female doctor? Share your thoughts about Doctor Who with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

