Doechii Breaks Both Music And Beauty Norms, Defends Visible Face Tape At Grammys 2025 As Being 'C-nt'

The bold beauty statement Doechii made at the 2025 Grammy Awards caused a lot of buzz, as many people asked her why she chose to sport a visible face tape. The rapper, who bagged her first Grammy for Best Rap Album, has been intentional about embracing the trend.

She previously discussed the look in a TikTok video, describing it as a deliberate aesthetic choice. Back in 2024, the DENIAL IS A RIVER rapper captioned, "addressing the face tape," and in the video, she simply said, "The face tapes are there on purpose because… it’s c-nt."

Though the bold attempt from the Spookie Coochie rapper was a subject of mixed reaction, cosmetic face tape is known to have been used for ages as a non-invasive means of lifting and contouring the face. With facelifts and other cosmetic surgery procedures on the rise, face tape is a more affordable, non-invasive option.

According to People, experts attribute this openness of showing a face tape to a cultural evolution. It is a cheap procedure with immediate results and no pain.

"I think in the past people were secretive about cosmetics and procedures they've had because they felt that they might be judged for wanting to look different," a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Rukmini Rednam, explained to People.

"Following along with the trend of celebrities being more open about their treatments, I think Doechii is happy to share that she uses this product to get a certain look without any shame or regrets," she added.

Doechii won the best rap album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal at the Grammys 2025, becoming only the third woman ever to clench victory in that category.