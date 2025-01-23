Doechii Reveals Thoughts on Representing Female Rappers At Grammys With Three Nominations

Doechii is practicing strenuously ahead of the imminent Grammy Awards for which she is nominated in three different categories. The rapper has received Grammy nods for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

Being the only female on the shortlist for hip-hop, the DENIAL IS A RIVER rapper has realized how special it would be to feature at the Grammy and is very happy to take part in making rap a successful activity for women as well.

According to TMZ, the What It Is rapper shared about how momentous the Grammys are, dubbing the night "the biggest night of television" while being evasive about any potential performance.

She spoke of her desire to speak honestly from the heart during the acceptance speech, should she win, and told the outlet that she didn't plan on preparing a scripted speech. The Tampa-native rapper revealed to the outlet how honored she is to be able to represent female rappers at the Grammys.

When asked if she was going to perform at the awards show, she said, "Maybe, maybe not ... allegedly."

A Top Dawg Entertainment signee in 2022, the Yucky Blucky Fruitcake rapper has already gotten much attention with her blending of musical styles and honest raw lyricism. She has also received high praise from Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, who deemed her "the hardest" rapper.

Doechii has received praise for being authentic and being able to fuse different musical elements into her work, giving it a unique flavor. She is also recognized for her LGBTQ+ representation within hip-hop.

