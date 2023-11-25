Does Aaron Hall have a wife? Exploring his relationship with Gloria Velez and their children together

Aaron Hall is an American singer and songwriter. The 59-year-old has been a member of the band Guy for many years and belongs to The Bronx, New York City.

He is an accomplished musician and is well-regarded by fans and critics alike. His music has also been inspirational for many upcoming artists who have named him as one of their influences. Hall has mainly worked in the R&B genre and is a major part of the whole movement behind that genre.

Who is Aaron Hall’s wife?

Aaron Hall built his major career in the 1990s. Despite achieving consistent success in his profession, he dealt with some losses in his personal life—namely, the death of his son Aaron.

Later, he began dating model and dancer Gloria Velez, who was underage then. At the age of 17, she gave birth to Aaron's son, Aaron Hall IV.

After that, the couple went through a very public breakup, which saw Gloria Velez gaining custody of their son. The actress and model has called out Hall as an irresponsible father and someone who hasn't financially contributed towards their son's future and well-being. She later also accused him of physical abuse, allegations which were later denied by Aaron Hall.

What are the latest accusations against Aaron Hall?

Recently, Aaron Hall has been accused of sexual assault by an unnamed woman under the now-expired New York Adult Survivors Act. He was named along with Sean Combs, another musician, both of whom assaulted the accuser on the same night.

The singer-songwriter was also accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend back in 1996, the charges to which he had pled guilty and was sentenced to 5 years of probation. Further, he was ordered to undergo anger management sessions, but he failed to show up for them and then later served 11 months in Rikers Island prison.

There have been a slew of cases that have come to light against many famous celebrities under the New York Adult Survivors Act as the legendary act has expired. This has been the highest amount of cases that have come out after the revelations of #Metoo movement.

