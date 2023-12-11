Does Adam Driver really play the piano? Exploring the Star Wars actor's not so hidden talent amid his SNL performance

In a surprise twist during his December 9 SNL monologue, Adam Driver showcased not just his comedic skills but also his serious piano-playing abilities.

Adam Driver, known for his roles in Star Wars, Girls, and acclaimed films like Marriage Story, recently made a memorable appearance on Saturday Night Live. While his comedic prowess is well-established, the audience was given a delightful surprise as the actor, armed with "very big hands," showed his skills at the piano. This unexpected musical talent added yet another layer to the multifaceted artist.

A musical maestro beyond the screen

Amid jokes and Christmas-themed banter, Adam Driver confidently took to the piano, dispelling any doubts about his musical abilities. With roots in singing and piano playing from his upbringing, Driver's time at Juilliard, primarily for acting, did not deter his passion for music. In a 2013 interview, he shared his musical inclinations, citing that he owns a guitar, a piano, and a bass, often indulging in musical sessions with friends.

SNL hosts a musical extravaganza

Driver's fourth appearance as an SNL host not only showcased his comedic genius but also featured a memorable musical performance. As he humorously listed Christmas wishes, including unconventional requests like five pairs of chinos and a "giant metal Tesla truck," he simultaneously demonstrated his piano skills. The actor seamlessly blended humor with musical flair, captivating the audience with his unexpected festive melodies.

A comedic virtuoso's return to SNL

Returning for his fourth hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Adam Driver navigated a series of comedic sketches, highlighting his versatility as an actor. From poking fun at his Star Wars persona to engaging in quirky scenarios, Driver entertained viewers with a mix of humor and musicality. The episode, featuring Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest, further solidified Driver's status as a seasoned SNL host.

Adam Driver's SNL appearance on December 9 was a delightful convergence of comedy and music, showcasing the actor's not-so-hidden talent at the piano. As fans continue to appreciate his versatility on screen, this unexpected musical revelation adds another dimension to the acclaimed performer. Whether delivering punchlines or playing the piano, Adam Driver proves once again that he's a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

