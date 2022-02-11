Does Adele have baby plans for next year? Singer addresses engagement rumours and more in a new interview

Adele, on the Graham Norton Show, addresses everything from engagement rumours to her cancelled Las Vegas residency. While on the show, Norton jumped straight to the point and asked the Skyfall singer about the mammoth in the room, her exquisite Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring that sits comfortably on her left ring finger. Adele was first seen with the ring on the night of the Brit Awards 2022.

Interestingly, the Grammy Award winner replied cheekily, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?" Adele went on to add that she wanted a baby brother or sister for her son, Angelo who is 9 years old now. The Easy On Me singer also gave an explanation for cancelling her Las Vegas residency, "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a***d show and I can’t do that," via ET Canada.

Moreover, "People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now," Adele continued to add. She also partly announced that she was in the process of revitalising the residency and absolutely wanted to perform in Las Vegas this year.

However, Adele joked that her plans might be interrupted by her pregnancy news as she is planning to have a baby with her boyfriend Rich Paul soon, "It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

