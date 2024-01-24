Does Amy Robach Think Her TV Career Was 'Unfairly' Taken Away? Actress Reflects On Aftermath Of Affair With T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship has captivated headlines since sparking romance rumors in November 2022. The former GMA3 anchors were photographed holding hands in upstate New York and cozying up in a New York City bar, leading to speculation about their connection. Notably, both were separated from their respective spouses, with the relationship reportedly starting only after the breakups. Despite initial scrutiny, the couple has celebrated relationship milestones, going Instagram official and announcing a joint podcast. Robach and Holmes continue to navigate their journey in the public eye, emphasizing their connection built on mutual consent and shared experiences.

Amy Robach opens up about her TV career amid her affair with T.J. Holmes

Former colleagues Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recently expressed a longing for their past collaboration. The former co-anchors of Good Morning America recently opened up emotionally, sharing their sentiments about the "pressure" they experienced after their relationship became public knowledge and the impact it had on their careers.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., released on Tuesday, 50-year-old Robach discussed the unique challenges they faced working together under the scrutiny of public attention. She acknowledged, “We've always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing … that pressure is a lot.”

Robach clarified that the pressure she referred to was not about maintaining her relationship with 46-year-old Holmes. Instead, she tearfully revealed that the pressure she felt was related to the perceived unfairness surrounding the impact on their television careers. Expressing the emotional toll, she emphasized, "I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you. But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us."

In a deeply emotional moment, Robach further delved into her personal reflections on the choice to be with Holmes. Despite the challenges they faced, she openly disclosed that she has made a conscious decision to love him.

She continued, “know that I know you well enough and I've spent enough time with you and I knew how I felt. And love sometimes is a choice, when it's hard, it's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice I believe, and I have chosen to love you."

Robach also admitted on the episode that she’d love to get back with Holmes on screen again. She expressed, “I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you and that's more the pressure I feel.”

Robach also touched on her feelings if anything ever goes wrong with their relationship, “I would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you and I chose you.”

Amy Robach talks about the day they were fired

The launch of the pair's podcast on December 5 coincided with the one-year anniversary of a significant event in their professional lives. ABC News President Kim Goodwin made the decision to put them on hiatus as news of their workplace romance became public.

Reflecting on ABC's choice in the inaugural episode of their podcast, Robach shared, "December 5th last year, exactly one year ago today, was the day we were told not to come into work." Holmes added a touch of humor, mentioning, "We never got a follow-up call to say come back," with Robach chiming in, "That’s true. It was the opposite." Holmes characterized their situation as being "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

