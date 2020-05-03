Does Angelina Jolie intend on writing an explosive memoir that will ruin ex husband Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie is apparently penning a memoir that will talk about her career, her relationships and her children.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting through the custody battle. The former couple are parents to six children - Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara. As the custody battle has everyone's attention, rumours about Angie attempting to ruin Brad's life continue to make the headlines. Recently, an international report has claimed that The Eternals star is planning on penning a tell-all to attack the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star. And also give other authors like Demi Moore a run for their money.

A dubious source told New Idea that Angelina is planning an explosive memoir that will include her relationship with Brad. The idea seems to have come to her mind after she watched actresses like Moore write their stories. Angie is convinced that her book with rock the industry. However, there are a few challenges she is facing.

"The big challenge is striking the right balance between something meaningful and hard-hitting, without coming across as too sensationalised or bitter," the insider claimed. The grapevine further added that the actress plans on documenting her life as a working mother, juggling her successful career along with her six children, her charity work, and her journey to the present.

“That means she will write about her love life, her friends and enemies. And it’ll certainly give her the chance to have her say for the first time, about a number of people and things," the source claims.

While these are juicy updates, we'd suggest you take it with a pinch of salt for the two actors involved haven't addressed these rumours.

