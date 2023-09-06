'Does anybody even take me seriously?': When Hailey Bieber struggled with self-doubt and insecurity before turning entrepreneur by launching Rhode

Hailey Bieber has been in the industry long enough to understand how exactly it works but that doesn't change the fact that it's not easy to make it big. The model was always a public figure, being the daughter of graphic designer Kennya and actor Stephen Baldwin, but she made it into the spotlight when she started dating pop star Justin Bieber in 2018.

The two got married the same year, leaving netizens and fans shocked, especially because it happened not long after Justin's breakup with his on-and-off girlfriend singer Selena Gomez. Hailey has been the target of questions, judgment, and a never-ending hate train ever since. The 26-year-old has time and again opened up about struggling with self-doubt and fear.

When Hailey Bieber struggled with self-doubt and insecurity

She launched her skincare line Rhode in 2022 and named it after her middle name. During a conversation at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in 2022, Hailey revealed how she had to get past her insecurities and fears to reach the stage where she could launch it. Even though she's a model and belongs to a known family, the media personality had a hard time before she eventually decided to give Rhode a go and delve into the world of entrepreneurship.

Hailey divulged that she wondered if anyone would care enough to buy any of her products or spend their time on her brand. She explained, "The thing that was on my mind was the fear of not being taken very seriously. Does anybody even take me seriously, as a founder, as an entrepreneur?" Regardless, she got through her fears and finally started her journey as a businesswoman. Rhode is now a success story and a massive hit in the skincare world.

Hailey also disclosed that being a model helped her in more ways than one. "I've lent money, my name, and my face to other people's creative process. I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that's in charge," she added. The creative director also added that the quality of her products is valuable to her. Even though it's easy to approve something that's 95% perfect, that's not her belief.

The quality of her brand is really important to her. Recently, she released a new product namely strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment and it sold out like hotcakes. Hailey also celebrated one year of Rhode's launch this year and teased tinted lip treatments as the upcoming release. Rhode's previous products include glazing milk and passionfruit jelly.

