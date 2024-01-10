Does Ben Affleck find it hard to navigate celebrity couple life with Jennifer Lopez? See why he 'dreads' paparazzi

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story took an unexpected and heartwarming turn as they reunited, capturing the fascination of fans worldwide. After nearly two decades since their initial engagement, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021. From yacht trips to red carpet appearances, their relationship became a captivating chapter in celebrity news. Lopez and Affleck's rekindled love symbolizes a second chance at happiness, showcasing a deep connection that has endured the passage of time. The public continues to be enamored by this reunion, celebrating the resilience of love and the joy of finding it again.

Ben Affleck struggles with Jennifer Lopez’ celebrity life

The strained interactions between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to stem from disagreements over public photography, as sources suggest the actor, known for his contentious relationship with paparazzi, prefers more privacy. The 51-year-old Affleck often appears visibly upset and gesturing passionately when photographed alongside the 54-year-old singer.

Despite the seemingly tense moments, Lopez asserted that her husband is “happy” when questioned about their exchanges at the Golden Globes. Awkwardly, she was also asked about the certainty of this being her “last” marriage.

However, an exclusive source clarified the situation and told DailyMail , stating, “Ben and Jen are doing very well... A lot of the times we see Ben upset, it's because he just hates the paps always following him and Jen. It is just one part of his day that he dreads, and oftentimes it seeps into his everyday life and it ends up looking like he is upset with the people he is with or his surroundings, when it is actually just some photographers that are just jerks.”

The source continued, “Ben doesn't like red-carpet photos or being snapped by photographers when they are out doing regular life. He knows Jen loves it, so it does put them at odds at times, but they eventually fall back to a place with each other to be happy. Navigating the life they live as a celebrity couple can be trying sometimes because Ben just wants to go to a restaurant or get coffee and be done with it and just have more privacy - but Jen is all about it. So, they butt heads there but it isn't in any way ruining their relationship... They are really in a good place.”

During Sunday's event, Affleck seemed to acquiesce to public appearances, and the couple shared a kiss inside the Beverly Hilton, despite Lopez initially walking the red carpet alone. Addressing questions about Affleck's occasionally melancholic demeanor in pictures, Lopez assured Entertainment Tonight , saying, “Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spark concerns in public

Concerns were raised recently when Affleck and Lopez were photographed looking strained during a shopping excursion in the high-end boutiques of Gustavia, the capital of St Barts, on December 30. Affleck appeared exasperated while assisting his wife in trying on Bulgari pieces, expressing frustration with raised hands as she sat beside him. Nevertheless, they later seemed to reconcile, with Lopez cuddling her husband for a series of selfies.

A similar incident occurred in May 2023 during the premiere of Lopez's movie, "The Mother, where the couple posed together. During a recent event, the Get Loud singer was seen with a frown on her face, engaging in animated gestures with her husband. According to an expert lip reader consulted by FEMAIL, the couple was discussing how and where to pose for photographers. Lopez appeared to inquire whether her low-cut top was “showing too much,” to which Affleck reassured her that it was fine.

This incident echoed a similar situation three months earlier at the Grammys, where the couple appeared tense. Fans speculated that Lopez was instructing Affleck to act more enthusiastically, and a lip reader commissioned by DailyMail confirmed it.

“Stop,” Lopez told him. “Look more friendly. Look motivated.” Affleck responded, “I might.”

Affleck and the singer have been married for a little over a year, marking a sensational reconciliation nearly two decades after their initial split. Despite calling off their engagement in 2004, the couple reunited during the pandemic and exchanged vows at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last summer. Subsequently, they held a more elaborate ceremony at Affleck's estate in Georgia a month later.

