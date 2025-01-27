Does Bill Murray Prefer Portraying Complicated Characters? Actor Reveals

Bill Murray seems to have certain reasoning for the complicated character he plays, which appears to be rewarding for the veteran star. He talked about the same subject when he reportedly appeared at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the performer looked back at his career in the Elvis Suite presented by Darlings & Co. As per the reports, the actor, pointing to his life in a vague sense, shared, “It’s always interesting when you’re playing a guy who has done some damage.”

He mentioned having “done some damage, “adding, “It's unconscious damage, but it's some sort of penance to play them and to show that, you know, to show accepting responsibility for it.” While giving an example to explain what he meant, he named the On The Rocks movie, per Entertainment Weekly.

He stated that he answered multiple things through that character. The movie, which was released in 2020, is about a grown woman and her relationship with her father, who is emotionally distant and a playboy.

Although the actor didn't actually talk about any scandals during his chat at the aforementioned event, it is to be noted that his professional front has reportedly been on pause since 2022. An incident occurred that year when he was filming Being Mortal.

As per the publication, the production of the film was stopped by Searchlight Pictures over the complaints about the actor’s not-so-appropriate behavior on set with a young female assistant.

As per the publication, Murray mentioned, following the incident, that he did something which he thought was hilarious and it was not taken in that manner. The actor said that the movie studio and the company desired to do the correct thing, so they paused the production. He said that as of now, they are discussing and attempting to “make peace” with one another.

Keke Palmer and Seth Rogan's starrer project and directorial debut of Azaia Ansari, Being Mortal, hasn't resumed filming.

