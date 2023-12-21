Does Britney Spears’ mom want her to return for the Holidays? Lynne Spears is reportedly hoping for a Christmas Miracle

Multiple reports suggest that though Britney Spears has not connected with her family for a long time, her mother, Lynne Spears is hoping for a Christmas miracle this year.

Britney Spears with mother Lynne Spears

When Britney Spears rang in her 42nd birthday with her mom Lynne Spears and her brother on December 4, it seemed like the longstanding tension between the mother-daughter duo had finally started to mellow down. 

Maybe this is what gave Lynne Spears hope that her daughter Britney Spears will be open to coming home to Louisiana for Christmas. Multiple reports suggest that though Britney has not yet booked a flight for Louisiana, there is still a possibility of her heading home for Christmas. 

Britney Spears with mom Lynne Spears as she celebrated her 42nd birthday in LA earlier this year

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears hopes to reunite with her daughter for Christmas

After years of pent-up tension, Britney Spears and her mother Lynne Spears finally started taking baby steps to rekindle their torn relationship in May this year. 

It all started with Lynne Spears appearing at Britney’s doorstep according to the singer herself.  “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years…it’s been such a long time…with family, there's always things that need to be worked out…but time heals all wounds!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Britney’s reference to the 3-year gap between her mother’s visit seems like a throwback to when Lynne Spears went to see Britney Spears in 2021, a few months before her conservatorship ended. Britney had then refused to talk to her mother. 

In the same Instagram post, Britney further wrote, “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things Right!!! I love you so much!!! Psss…I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!” 

Months later, Britney Spears was seen ringing in her birthday with her mom in LA. A sign of their rekindled relationship. Now Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears is hopeful that Britney will take two steps in a positive direction of working on their relationship by flying back home for Christmas. If her hopes do end up coming true, it will be nothing short of a miracle. 

Various reports suggest that Britney is yet to book a flight back to Louisiana where her mom lives but it is not a far-fetched dream given the fact there is still some time for Christmas. 

What is the history behind Britney Spears’ rift with her mother Lynne Spears?

Britney Spears has held her mom responsible for her conservatorship which compromised her personal and financial independence for 14 years. 

In her recently released memoir, The Woman in Me which hit the shelves in October, Britney called her mom out for making money off her darker times. The statement is a reference to Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears’ book Through the Storm in which she openly discussed Britney's public meltdown in 2008. 

However, this was before Britney’s birthday party on December 4 which is being viewed as a milestone as far as Britney rekindling her relationship with her family is concerned. 

Whether or not Britney Spears visits her mom on Christmas and makes her Christmas miracle dream come true only time will tell.

