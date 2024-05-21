Does Caesar Appear In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes? Here's Everything We Know So Far

In the latest installment of the Planet of the Apes saga, fans are eager to know if their beloved leader, Caesar, makes an appearance. Yes, after the emotional conclusion of the previous trilogy, fans wonder how Caesar’s legacy will continue in the Kingdom. They eagerly anticipate the unfolding of his story in the new installment.

Sadly, Caesar passed away in the film, leaving fans unsure. So will Caesar show up in the upcoming movie? The answer is both yes and no, let’s find out.

Is Caesar in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

While Wes Ball started working on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, fans wondered if Caesar would appear. But Caesar, the iconic leader of the apes, is not physically present throughout the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. While he does not physically appear, there’s a touching flashback of Maurice cremating Caesar, emphasizing his desire for peace.

This heartfelt scene sets the mood for the entire film, highlighting Caesar’s lasting influence on the ape community.

Caesar’s legacy lives on

Though Caesar didn’t survive the battle, he found peace knowing he’d reunite with his family in the afterlife. His legacy lives on, with his son, Cornelius was entrusted with the responsibility of preserving Caesar’s teachings and guiding others in the future.

Throughout the film, Raka talks about the Order of Caesar. A group that followed his teachings and preserved his legacy through literature. Raka is the last of the group, and he’s been searching for others like him for a long time. But thinking about what Caesar wanted, Raka really wants humans and apes to get along.

A new Caesar rises

Although the original Caesar is absent, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes introduces a new character who carries his spirit and dreams. Meet Noa, played by Owen Teague. Noa isn’t flashy, but he’s strong and full of hope, just like Caesar was. Throughout the movie, Noa faces tough situations, battles enemies, and emerges as a symbol of hope for his fellow apes.

Noa even trusts Nova/Mae, despite suspicions, because Raka advises him to. Noa just wants his people to be safe, like Caesar did. However, Noa grew up in a loving family, unlike Caesar who was raised in a lab. And, with his family by his side, Noa is ready to lead and bring hope to the future.

All of this proves that Noa might not have Caesar’s DNA but he does have his spirit. And, that’s what will make the next Kingdom of the Planet of Apes movie so exciting.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now streaming in theaters.

