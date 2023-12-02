Does Charles Melton have a girlfriend? Exploring his life, career, and relationships

Ever wondered about Charles Melton’s love life? Best known for his role as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale, Melton’s career is reaching new heights. Critics and co-stars commend his talent, emphasizing his transformation for the award-winning role. As Melton steps into the limelight, here’s a glimpse into the actor’s love life.

Love on the set: Camila Mendes (October 2018-December 2019)

Charles Melton’s love life made headlines when he dated his Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes. The two met on the set in 2018 and quickly became an off-screen pair. Pictures of forehead kisses and red-carpet appearances filled our social media feeds.

However, in December 2019, E! News reported a break, citing the pressures of their bombing careers. Reconciliation rumors popped up in July 2021, but it seems the Riverdale romance chapter has closed for good.

Chasing love: Chase Sui Wonders (July 2022 - December 2022)

Next up in Melton’s dating chronicles was Chase Sui Wonders. The couple went official on Instagram after working together on the film Wake. Matching hats at a baseball game and supporting each other at movie premieres defined their short-lived romance. However, by December 2022, Wonders was spotted with Davidson, marking the end of their whirlwind romance.

May flowers: Chloe Bennet (May 2023 - November 2023)

In May 2023, the spotlight shifted to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet. The couple kept things low-key, but paparazzi caught Melton with his arm around Bennet in Beverly Hills. They even attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour together in August 2023. However, the relationship seemed to fizzle out by November, as Bennet was later seen cozying up to The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald.

Charles Melton's dating philosophy

While Melton may not spill all the details about his love life, he has shared his belief in love. In an interview with Hunger Magazine, he expressed his love for being a hopeless romantic, emphasizing that it's the passion and love that matter most.

