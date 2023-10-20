Does Disney have plans to make Frozen, Tangled, Princess and the Frog, Tarzan live-action films post Barbie's success? Report says so

With the recent resurgence of live-action films, Disney seems to be intent on cashing in on the trend by creating live-action films of their popular titles. According to recent reports, the entertainment company has plans to transform several of its hit animated series into live-action versions. While Disney's much-hyped The Little Mermaid didn't surpass expectations, the massive collections raked in by Barbie are proof that live-action will sell if it's well made.

The fantasy comedy film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling broke several records at the domestic and worldwide box office apart from sweeping into the billion-dollar club. Here's what we know about Disney and its plans to create several new live-action movies.

Are Frozen, Tangled, and Tarzan live-action films in works at Disney?

Even though no official confirmation or announcement has been made, The DisInsider has reported that Disney has plans to make live-action films of their classic animated films. They claimed, "There are also remakes in development for Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, and Tarzan. While there have been tons of rumors floating around regarding who Disney has as their top choice for these films, sources have told us that none of that is true."

Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White

The portal added that these projects are in their early development. Meanwhile, the next confirmed live-action films based on Disney animated movies are Snow White, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Moana. The adaptation of Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The upcoming film has already been the subject of much debate and discussion due to Zegler's negative comments about the original.

Other live-action adaptations in the works at Disney

A live-action adaptation of Moana is officially in development with rumors suggesting the main role has been kept secret until the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. Dwayne Johnson has been confirmed to reprise his role of Maui. Other remakes in the works are Lilo & Stitch, Bambi, Hercules, A Sword in the Stone, and Robin Hood. While some fans are skeptical about how these would turn out, others are excited to see the characters brought to life onscreen.

