Does Eren Yeager die in Attack on Titan? Here's what the fate of the character is in the manga

With the finale outing of Attack on Titan around the corner, there are a lot of theories and questions crawling around on the internet. The biggest one continues to be that of the death of Eren Yeager. The path that the protagonist takes makes it clear that his end will be a tragic one. Here, we have listed out the manner in which the story of Eren comes to an end, and whether or not the character dies in the outing!

Does Eren Yeager die in Attack on Titan?

To answer that easily, YES, Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager dies at last. And it is the act of his death that brings an end to the tale of Attack on Titan. It is at the end of the War of Paradis that Eren finds his death. After the destruction of the masses and the killing of hundreds and thousands of people, it was Mikasa who took the decision to decapitate Eren.

To describe this in detail, we see that it is Mikasa who is the first one to attack Eren. As in the manga, we see that she pierces Eren's heart with her sword. However, Eren has already transferred his consciousness to the Titan's head, and he continues to fight. Armin uses his Colossal Titan to destroy the Titan's head, killing Eren once and for all.

Aftermath of Eren's death

In the aftermath of Eren's death, the world is left in ruins. However, humanity has finally been freed from the threat of the Titans. Mikasa and Armin live on to rebuild the world, and they carry Eren's legacy with them. The survivors of the Rumbling must now work together to rebuild the world.

They must also learn to live together in peace, despite the divisions that have been created by the Titans. Eren's death is a reminder that even the greatest heroes can make sacrifices. It is also a reminder that we must all work together to create a better world. As the final outing rolls out, it will be interesting to see how this outing is seen in the anime. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more intel on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

