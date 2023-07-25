Does ex husband Tom Brady moving on with Irina Shayk help Gisele Bündchen's freedom? Here's what we know

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's separation came as a major shock to netizens across the world last year. After 13 long years of marriage, the supermodel and the NFL star announced their divorce in 2022, surprising their fans and well-wishers. Ever since the two split, dating rumors have floated around the former couple who share two children together.

While Bündchen has been linked to her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, Brady has been linked to reality television star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Irina Shayk. After several reports, the former football player was spotted getting cozy with Shayk, sparking the dating rumors a massive notch. Here's how Bündchen is reported to be feeling about the same.

ALSO READ: Did Irina Shayk 'throw herself' at Tom Brady? Report claims model 'followed' NFL star despite his disinterest

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?

According to the pictures obtained by TMZ, Brady and Shayk spent two days hanging out with the quarterback picking the model from Hotel Bel-Air and driving them to his home. The two were all smiles and the model was reported to have only left his place the next morning. Paparazzi pictures also show Brady stroking Shayk's cheek as they sit in his car.

While some reports claim they met in May at the wedding of rich art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick, others claim the two were already friends before that. Meanwhile, TMZ claimed that Bündchen is "not happy at all" about her ex-husband dating Shayk but a recent report by the portal sees a source close to the model rubbishing these rumors.

How does Gisele Bündchen feel about Tom Brady dating Irina Shayk?

"Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," the source said. They added that Bündchen and Shyak are not friends, but have known each other professionally from having worked in the same industry for years. The source concludes that the two have been cordial every time they've crossed paths.

Meanwhile, Brady has been linked to Kim Kardashian recently but sources claim the two are just friends. Shayk has had two prominent previous relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper. While the model was with the football player from 2010 to 2015, she dated the actor from 2015 to 2019 and has a daughter named Lea De Seine with him. Bündchen and Brady have a son named Benjamin and a daughter named Vivian.

Advertisement

According to reports, Shayk barely "let [Brady] out of her sight" and was "throwing herself at him" during the wedding in May. Brady was also reported to have told the model that he "wasn't interested" but the rest is now history with the recent images of them surfacing on the Internet. Shayk's representative slammed the story back then calling it "completely false" and a "totally malicious" account of the star-studded Italian wedding celebration.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bündchen feels her divorce with Tom Brady was 'like a death and a rebirth'