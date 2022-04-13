Does Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams have a BTS stan account? Actress REVEALS

Amongst BTS' many, many celebrity fans, we have Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams right on top! Whether it be acing the IDOL challenge to revealing Jungkook as her bias, ARMY is well aware of Maisie's fondness for the septet. So much so, that one fan was even left curious if Williams could be in possession of a BTS stan account.

In a recent segment for British GQ, Maisie Williams went undercover and replied to fans on the Internet. While on Twitter, she came across a tweet by a fan, who pondered, "OMG do you think Maisie Williams has a bts stan account!??!" To this, Maisie revealed, "I wish I did. It would be cool if I did, but maybe I'm double bluffing." Talking about her love for BTS, especially Jungkook, Williams added, "I got to see them right before the lockdown. It was amazing, but Jungkook, his knee was hurt, or his ankle or something, so he was sitting down, and he's my favourite, so I didn't get to see him dance in real life. If they do another tour, then I will see him then."

We really can't really blame Maisie Williams for her fascination with BTS and their music, because the Bangtan Boys are called global superstars for a reason!

Meanwhile, Maisie Williams' latest outing is Pistol, a biographical drama miniseries on Sex Pistols, the English punk rock band, slated to premiere on May 31, with the 24-year-old actress playing punk icon Pamela Rooke aka Jordan Mooney. On the other hand, BTS is currently in the US for their concert, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS.

