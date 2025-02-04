Does Guy Pearce Think He Was Not Good in Memento? Here's What The Actor Has to Say

Guy Pearce does not shy away from openly being a self-critic. The actor bluntly called out his own performance in Memento, reportedly saying that he did not like his work in the venture, which was helmed by Christopher Nolan.

While chatting with the UK’s The Times, Pearce shared, “I’m having an existential crisis.” The actor recalled watching the movie the other day and stating, “I'm still depressed. I'm s**t in that movie.”

The performer told the outlet that he never thought that before, but he did a Q&A previously and decided to re-watch the movie. He shared that as it played, he came to a realization that he hated what he did in it.

Pearce explained that he attempted to do a “flippant attitude” but that didn't go right. The actor shared, “John Gielgud once said, 'You can be good in a good movie, good in a bad movie, bad in a bad movie, but never be bad in a good movie.”

He shared that yer he saw the movie and realized that he was “bad” in a “good movie.” The actor also shared the reason he has not worked with Nolan again, which he previously thought was because of an executive, who was not impressed with him.

Pearce shared, “All this stuff about an exec at Warners being why I've not worked with Chris again? It came crashing down,” He stated that he did not collaborate with the filmmaker because he wasn't “good” Memento.

Advertisement

In his past interview with Vanity Fair, he expressed that there was a Warner Bros. executive who openly stated to his agent that he didn't get Pearce, would never get him, and that he would not hire the actor.